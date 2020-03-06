Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI opened at $26.12 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,130 shares of company stock worth $1,835,657 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.