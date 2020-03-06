KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Gregory Sean Conlon Sells 12,250 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE KBR opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.