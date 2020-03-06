KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.31, 2,227,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,485,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Specifically, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get KBR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.