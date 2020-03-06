Keller Group (LON:KLR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 776 ($10.21).

Get Keller Group alerts:

LON:KLR opened at GBX 781 ($10.27) on Tuesday. Keller Group has a one year low of GBX 506 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 823.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 683.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.21 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). On average, equities research analysts expect that Keller Group will post 9847.0001832 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 27.40 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.73%.

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.