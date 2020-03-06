Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €104.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BEI. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.94 ($122.02).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €99.46 ($115.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.04.

Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

