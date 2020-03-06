Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €33.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW opened at €24.96 ($29.02) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.88.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

