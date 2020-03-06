Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €20.80 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €20.80 ($24.19) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFXA. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.91 ($25.47).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

