Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.80 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.04 ($4.69).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

