Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €105.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM opened at €78.44 ($91.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.77.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.