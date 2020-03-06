Kepler Capital Markets Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 6,600

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price decreased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) target price (down previously from GBX 7,000 ($92.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,498.33 ($85.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,057 ($79.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,232.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.