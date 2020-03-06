Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.01 ($18.61).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €10.69 ($12.43) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.58. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a 1 year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.