Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €45.51 ($52.92) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €57.33 and a 200-day moving average of €55.13.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

