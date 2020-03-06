Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($101.74) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.50 ($97.09).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €66.95 ($77.85) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

