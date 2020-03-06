KeyCorp Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $21.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

VIPS opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

