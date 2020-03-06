KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camping World in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Camping World stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Camping World has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $18,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $537,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.