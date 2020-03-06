Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Raised by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 659.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $114.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

