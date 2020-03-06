Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) Insider David Hudd Buys 200,000 Shares

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG) insider David Hudd bought 200,000 shares of Kingswood stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,772.17).

Kingswood stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Kingswood Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.60 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.17.

Get Kingswood alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Kingswood in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.