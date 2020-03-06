Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €68.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €45.51 ($52.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.13. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.