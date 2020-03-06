KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $156.69 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

