Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $65.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,593,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,814 shares in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

