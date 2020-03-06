Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Koppers stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Koppers has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

