Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra upped their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.