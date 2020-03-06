Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAUR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 811.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

