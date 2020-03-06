Legrand SA Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Legrand in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Legrand has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $84.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

