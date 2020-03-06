Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Leidos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Leidos by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Leidos stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.