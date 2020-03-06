LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. China Renaissance Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.99.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

