Liberum Capital Cuts Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target to GBX 50

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:VTU opened at GBX 30.95 ($0.41) on Tuesday. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.