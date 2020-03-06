LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 521294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LivePerson by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

