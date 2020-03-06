Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $384.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

