Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $145.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

