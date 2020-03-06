Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,591. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

