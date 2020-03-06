Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.52.

Shares of MRVL opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

