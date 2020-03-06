Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 6.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.59, 10,628,345 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 11,079,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

