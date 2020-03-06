MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

