MasTec, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

