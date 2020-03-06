MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Stephens dropped their target price on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

