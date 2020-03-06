Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MATN opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Mateon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

