Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 906.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,443,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

