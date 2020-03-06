Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

