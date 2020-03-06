Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €111.40 ($129.53) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €118.23 and a 200 day moving average of €107.44. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.