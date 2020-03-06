Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MHGU opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.