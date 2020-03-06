Michael A. Leven Acquires 8,600 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00.

HT opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HT. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

