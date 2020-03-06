Michael Isor Roth Sells 159,105 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IPG opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

