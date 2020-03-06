Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTC opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Micro Imaging Technology has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Get Micro Imaging Technology alerts:

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.