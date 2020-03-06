Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

