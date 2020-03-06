Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.58.

MCHP opened at $88.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

