Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,461.97

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,461.97 and traded as high as $1,906.00. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,784.00, with a volume of 60,883 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,834.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,465.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,144,800 ($5,452,249.41).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

