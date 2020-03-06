Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €51.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.63 ($65.85).

FRE opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.68. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

