M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $133.19 and last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 296109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.09.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

