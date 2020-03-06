MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $107.65 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

